Welcome to the Texas COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program Self-Enrollment Process!

The COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program temporarily keeps Retail Electric Providers in the parts of Texas open to customer choice from disconnecting electricity for customers who can’t pay their whole bill because of serious financial troubles caused by COVID-19. If you or someone in your household currently receive or are in the process of applying to receive unemployment benefits you may apply here.

To proceed with the online application process, you will be REQUIRED to provide:

Essential identifying information

Name of Account Holder Electric Service Address, including City and Zip

Acknowledgement that you understand the program requirements

The following ADDITIONAL information is also helpful, if known:

Electric Provider Person inputting information if different than account holder Relationship to account holder Good contact email address Last 4 SS# associated with account holder Telephone number associated with account Electric account number ESID Number

If you have it, you’ll need to upload a copy of your declaration of unemployment. If available, upload a copy of your electric bill.

PLEASE NOTE: If your documents are not currently available, you may still proceed with the online application, but you MUST submit a copy of these documents within 30 days of submitting your application to remain enrolled. You may submit these documents using the following methods:

Email: TxCovid19ERP@solixinc.com

OR

Mail: COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program, PO Box 4060, Killeen, Texas 76540-4060

OR

Fax: 1-877-215-8018



For additional assistance, please click on the Frequently Asked Questions or call us toll free at 1-866-454-8387.