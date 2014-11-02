The COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program temporarily keeps Retail Electric Providers in the parts of Texas open to customer choice from disconnecting electricity for customers who can’t pay their whole bill because of serious financial troubles caused by COVID-19. If you or someone in your household currently receive or are in the process of applying to receive unemployment benefits you may apply here.
To proceed with the online application process, you will be REQUIRED to provide:
Essential identifying information
Electric Service Address, including City and Zip
Acknowledgement that you understand the program requirements
The following ADDITIONAL information is also helpful, if known:
Person inputting information if different than account holder
Relationship to account holder
Good contact email address
Last 4 SS# associated with account holder
Telephone number associated with account
If you have it, you’ll need to upload a copy of your declaration of unemployment. If available, upload a copy of your electric bill.
PLEASE NOTE: If your documents are not currently available, you may still proceed with the online application, but you MUST submit a copy of these documents within 30 days of submitting your application to remain enrolled. You may submit these documents using the following methods:
Email: TxCovid19ERP@solixinc.com
OR
Mail: COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program, PO Box 4060, Killeen, Texas 76540-4060
OR
Fax: 1-877-215-8018
For additional assistance, please click on the Frequently Asked Questions or call us toll free at 1-866-454-8387.